According to the government spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that this move would not only help to empower the weavers but also bring down cases of power theft.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 5th January 2023 9:41 am IST
Yogi mulls power subsidy to weavers in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a scheme to provide power subsidy to over 2.5 lakh power loom weavers in the state.

According to the government spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that this move would not only help to empower the weavers but also bring down cases of power theft.

“Power Corporation should make arrangements to provide subsidies to the weavers. This will even prevent power theft,” the chief minister told officials.

He said that in the prominent centres related to weaving, like Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Mau, Gorakhpur, Meerut, etc., officials should establish communication with leading weavers and businesspersons to ask for their suggestions related to the scheme.

“The scheme of electricity consumption for weavers should be taken forward in the direction of solar power by linking it with net billing. Currently, we are giving subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 per consumer for installing solar panels.

Weavers must be encouraged to take advantage of this scheme,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister also directed the officials to encourage weavers to upgrade their products and designs.

