Yogi to perform Ram Lalla’s ‘jalabhishek’ with water from rivers of 155 countries

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2023 10:23 pm IST
Yogi govt to present its largest-ever budget
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on April 23 perform the ‘jalabhishek’ of the deity of Ram Lalla with water from rivers of 155 countries, the general secretary of the organisation overseeing the Ram temple’s construction here said on Thursday.

The construction of the temple is going on in full swing under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Adityanath, said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai.

A team led by Vijay Jolly, a Delhi-based devotee of Lord Rama, will hand over water from rivers of the 155 countries to Adityanath, said Rai.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Religion gives sense of duty, connects us with moral values: Adityanath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Adityanath will perform puja of the ‘jal kalash’ on April 23 at the Maniram Das Chawni Auditorium.

The ‘kalash’ will contain water collected from rivers of 155 countries, including the Ravi in Pakistan.

The water of the Ravi was first sent by Hindus from Pakistan to Dubai from where it was brought to Delhi, Rai added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2023 10:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button