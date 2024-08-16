‘You are not most good-looking’: TOP filmmaker to Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, known for her journey from being an outsider to one of the most celebrated stars in the Hindi film industry, once opened up about a pivotal moment in her early career. In an interview with Koel Purie, Anushka once revealed how filmmaker Aditya Chopra gave her a much-needed reality check regarding her attitude.

“I used to be very arrogant before I became an actor. Honestly, I didn’t interact much with people during school. I was quite snobbish.” She went on to share how her perception changed after entering the film industry.

“Once I became an actor, Aditya told me, ‘You’re doing the film, but you’re not the most good-looking girl.’ It was a reality check. Until then, I thought I was the most attractive,” Anushka confessed.

Anushka made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Raj Films. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan, playing the role of Taani, which marked the beginning of her successful career.

Over the years, Anushka has portrayed a wide range of characters, from the lively Shruti in Band Baaja Baaraat to the determined Akira in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Her filmography includes critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like PK, NH10, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, and Sui Dhaaga.

Beyond acting, Anushka has also established herself as a producer, with films like Pari, Phillauri, and Bulbbul under her banner.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her next project, Chakda ‘Xpress, a biographical sports drama where Anushka steps into the shoes of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.