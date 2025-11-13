‘You are not nerdy enough to understand’ trend takes world by storm

Internet trends come and go, but some of them might be a little nerdy for you to understand. If you are struggling to get on track with memes in this fast-paced world, this new trend might be a little trickier to understand.

You are not nerdy enough to understand that

It almost feels like a quiz, leaving you curious and eager to figure out the answer, but the trend is more about the inside joke than the answer.

The trend seems to involve people posting a highly specific moment from a movie, show, or a book and then saying, “But you’re not nerdy enough to understand that,” to show that only people ‘in the know’ will get the references.

Although there is no specific way to pinpoint who started this trend, it has gone viral, with movie stars to big platforms addressing the trend in their own unique way.

The trend has taken off worldwide, connecting fandoms everywhere through their shared love of obscure and random pop culture moments.

Used as a tool of nostalgia, it taps into the humour of guessing the reference right. It also has the ‘gatekeeper’ angle, which is part of its appeal, making others feel like they’re missing the joke unless they know the background.

It made it easy viral material by being short, catchy, and with an inside-joke format, making it widespread on platforms like Instagram and X.

How to create your own

Here is how you can create your own version of the trend:

Pick a niche reference, pair it with ‘but you’re not nerdy enough to understand that’, and post it in reel, meme, or image format, and you have successfully joined the trend.