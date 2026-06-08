You will regret, Iran writes on missles launched at Israel

Tehran: Moments after Israel targeted petrochemical facilities in Mahshahr on Monday, June 8, Iran launched retaliatory strikes with the message “You will regret” written on a missile.

This is not the first time Iran has launched ballistic missiles with warning messages written on them. It frequently paints handwritten messages and symbolic slogans on its missiles and drones aimed at Israel and United States bases in Gulf countries.

In late March, a few Iranian missiles bore gratitude messages for India, among other countries, for showing solidarity with Tehran.

Israel on Monday struck a petrochemical plant in southwest Iran, claiming it was used to produce “unique materials that serve as critical components for the development of ballistic missiles.”

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Moments after Israel targeted petrochemical facilities in Mahshahr, Iran launched retaliatory strikes with the message, "You will regret" written on a missile.



Israel on Monday, June 8, struck a petrochemical plant in southwest Iran, claiming it was used to produce "unique… pic.twitter.com/IMzl5lWzsZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 8, 2026

In another statement, the Israeli military said that all the Iranian missiles launched at Israel on Monday morning were intercepted. The Israeli army stated that the impact reported in an open field in the West Bank was likely a large fragment after an interception.

An all-clear was given in the Jerusalem area after an early warning was issued for an Iranian missile attack, The Times of Israel reported. Meanwhile, Ali Abdollahi, chief commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that Israel will face more “crushing and regret-inducing blows” if it expands its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Dahieh district south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut or responds to Iran’s action.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier claimed the United States was to be blamed for the recent exchange of fire with Israel, saying additional attacks on non-military and energy infrastructure would have serious consequences for the global economy.

Israel and Iran traded fire early Monday, June 8, in retaliatory strikes that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a full-scale regional war, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels also fired at Israel and warned they would target Israel-affiliated ships in the Red Sea, further escalating tension.