Youm-e-Quds observed across Kashmir

A large number of people held massive rallies in parts of Central Kashmir’s District Budgam and Srinagar City on Quds Day, during which thousands of individuals expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.
The protesters were seen carrying placards and banners that read “Free Palestine,” “Pray for the Children of Gaza,” “Down with Israel and the US,” etc.
The biggest rally, in this regard, was held in Magam town of District Budgam, in which a large number of men, women, and children participated.