Young actress got marriage proposal from Salman Khan, what happened next?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to remain the most eligible bachelor in the industry even in his 50s. With his timeless charm, he still manages to sweep females off their feet effortlessly. His dating life and wedding remains one of the most discussed topics among his fans even today.

One of the most talked-about episodes of Salman’s romantic life was his relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani. The couple, deeply in love, had made plans to tie the knot. Their wedding preparations were in full swing, with invitations even printed. However, fate had other plans, and at the last moment, the wedding was called off.

Do you Salman Khan once asked actress Sharmin Segal to marry him?

In a latest revelation, Sharmin, who is making headlines for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT show, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” recently disclosed that she turned down Salman’s proposal. The connection between Salman and Sharmin goes way back to her childhood when she first met the superstar on the sets of “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.”

Recalling the incident while speaking to ETimes, Sharmin shared that Salman, in a light-hearted manner, asked her, “Will you marry me?” to which she responded with a laugh and a firm “No.” She confessed to having a crush on Salman during her childhood days, particularly enthralled by his iconic song “O O Jane Jana” from “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.” However, marriage was a concept she couldn’t grasp then, leading her to decline every proposal, including Salman’s.

Salman Khan’s romantic life has been a hot topic over the years, with his past relationships with prominent Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making headlines.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big-screen outing in “Sikandar,” scheduled to release on Eid 2025.