Young couple killed after gas tanker rams bike in Bengaluru

The couple was travelling towards Yeshwanthpur when the accident occurred. The impact completely crushed the motorcycle.

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Motorcycle crash scene with damaged bike and bystanders at roadside in India.

Bengaluru: A young Bengaluru couple died after a gas tanker allegedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into their motorcycle near Goraguntepalya Junction on Thursday afternoon, June 11.

The deceased have been identified as Shabraj, 28 and his 24-year-old wife Shabreen, residents of Nagarabhavi. The couple was travelling on a KTM Duke motorcycle towards Yeshwanthpur when the accident occurred.

The gas tanker carrying LPG cylinders lost control after its brakes failed near the signal junction. The vehicle allegedly crashed into the motorcycle from behind, throwing the couple onto the road. Moments later, the rear wheels of the tanker ran over them, causing fatal injuries.

Subhan Bakery

Both victims died on the spot due to severe blood loss.

The impact of the collision completely crushed the motorcycle. On information, Yeshwanthpur Traffic Police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to MS Ramaiah Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The accident triggered massive traffic congestion on Tumakuru Road and surrounding stretches during peak hours. Police later cleared the damaged vehicles using a crane and restored traffic movement. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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