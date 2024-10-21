‘Young India Police School’ for children of Telangana police

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday, October 21 issued a notice authorising the setting up of residential schools for the children of the police officers and other uniformed service departments.

The proposal to set up the school was accepted in concept by the government and Manchirevula village was chosen to set up the residential school, under the name “Young India Police School”.

The school would provide schooling for the offspring of serving personnel including the state police, police martyrs, fire services, excise, special police force, and prison officers.

The school aims to provide the students with world-class facilities at affordable fees, including residential facilities and a sports complex.

The government directed the state’s director general of police (DGP) to take the necessary measures to advance the setting up of the schools, which is aimed at strengthening the commitment of the officers to the government and also to help their children grow up as responsible citizens.

The newly set up residential school would be a new project by the state government, which runs ‘Gurukul’ residential schools for minorities, tribals and physically challenged students of the state.

The government recently also announced the setting up of 28 “Young India Integrated Residential Schools,” with their foundation stones being laid on October 11 across various, districts in the state.