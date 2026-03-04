Younger brother kills man in late-night clash in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A heated argument between two brothers ended in a tragic murder in Hyderabad’s Miyapur on the night of Tuesday, March 3.

During the incident that took place in P A Nagar, they were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Hyderabad police arrest accused

The deceased has been identified as Raju (27), an auto-rickshaw driver. His younger brother, Guruswamy, a school bus driver, has been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The brothers were unmarried and lived with their mother.

Frequent quarrel

According to police, the siblings had been frequently quarrelling over minor issues for the past two weeks, reportedly after consuming alcohol. On Tuesday night, another dispute broke out between them while they were intoxicated.

During the altercation, Guruswamy allegedly picked up a stone and struck Raju on the head. The blow caused severe head injuries, and Raju collapsed on the spot. He died instantly due to the impact, police said.

Upon receiving information, Miyapur police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation.

Based on a complaint filed by their mother, a case has been registered. The accused has been taken into custody.