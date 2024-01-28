‘Your Guru tried…’: KTR on Telangana CM’s ‘will bury BRS’ remark

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) ridiculed Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for his “will bury BRS 100 meters deep” remark, stating that even his ‘Guru’ tried but failed to bury former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his party.

KTR used the term ‘Guru’ in reference to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, under whose leadership Revanth worked in the past until his plunge into the Congress.

“He is not even 3 feet tall but he is talking about burying us 100 meters into the ground….even your guru and many tees maar khans talked in the same tone, but failed…” he remarked, addressing party workers in Sircilla, his home constituency, on Sunday, January 28.

The former minister said that Revanth was not the chief minister elected by the people of Telangana but was appointed under the ‘management quota’ by Delhi.

“You paid Rs 50 cr to Manickam Tagore and bagged the position by teaming up with a few. You will never be able to match even KCR’s toenails,” he stated.

Even Revanth Reddy’s Guru wanted to bury BRS, but couldn’t. Who’s who wanted to wipeout BRS but failed – KTR pic.twitter.com/A5fmbSYjFA — Naveena (@TheNaveena) January 28, 2024

The BRS working president reiterated that if not for KCR, Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders wouldn’t have enjoyed their positions today.

KTR, Harish Rao and other senior leaders of the party are on a chain of interactions with BRS party workers across all the constituencies in Telangana, gearing up for the soon upcoming Lok Sabha polls.