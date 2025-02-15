‘You’re not the President’: Elon Musk’s child shushes Trump, internet explodes

Billionaire and now head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk brought his youngest child X Æ A-Xii, to the Oval Office on February 11, and the internet can’t seem to get enough of the child’s antics.

Video of the week! US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Musk’s son X at the Oval Office. Trump: “This is X. He’s a great guy. A high IQ individual”. X to Trump: “You’re not the President. You need to go away. I want you to shush your mouth. Shut your mouth”. Hilarious?… pic.twitter.com/Gmr15uZ9I8 — Neha Khanna (@nehakhanna_07) February 15, 2025

Also known as Lil X, the four-year-old seemed to be in his element while his father addressed a conference. One of the moments going massively viral was when the boy leaned towards President Donald Trump and whispered something that sounded like “You’re not the President…you need to go away”.

Elon Musk's son tells Trump, “You’re not the President and you need to go away” pic.twitter.com/z3e09vbXBL — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) February 13, 2025

As the child keeps muttering, Musk is seen trying to get him to quiet down but his efforts are in vain as the child tries to keep getting his father’s attention eventually prompting Musk to carry him on his shoulders.

At one point during the conference, the child was seen whispering “I want you to shush your mouth” which some believed was directed at President Trump, though many believe it was more likely meant for someone off camera.

The little boy gained air time on Jimmy Kimmel’s Late Night Show for picking his nose and wiping it on the Resolute Desk during the conference.

The boy has taken the internet by storm with people praising Musk for his parenting saying “Love seeing Elon bring his kids to work. Hope we normalize more of that.”

“Lil X is learning more tagging along with his dad than he would EVER learn in school. That’s for sure. Even Trump seems to be in awe of the boy introducing him as “a great guy with a high IQ,” said another internet user.

However, the boy’s behaviour also prompted people to speculate about the dynamics between Trump and Musk. “Yes this is very funny, but it also makes me very curious to know what Musk and Trump’s dynamic is like behind the scenes that’s causing the kid to parrot like this,” commented one user.

Others criticized Musk for bringing his child to an official conference and accused him of using the boy as a prop. “Musk shouldn’t have his three-year-old in the Oval Office. He’s using him as a prop. The child should be home playing with siblings,” commented one user.