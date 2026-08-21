You’re supporting Gaza genocide: Protester confronts NZ PM Luxon

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was confronted by a pro-Palestine protester during a public meeting in Christchurch on Wednesday, August 19, with the demonstrator accusing his government of supporting Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Video footage circulating on social media showed protesters confronting Luxon during the meeting and accusing his government of supporting Israel.

“You’re supporting the Gaza genocide. You should have sanctioned Israel, but instead you supported it,” one protester was heard saying.

The protester then accused Israel of killing and starving Palestinian children, while criticising New Zealand’s position towards Israel.

“They killed 20,000 children, and you gave Israel money. They starved the children of Gaza, and you gave Israel money,” the protester said.

Watch the video here

A pro-Palestine protester confronted New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon during a public meeting in Christchurch on Wednesday, August 19, accusing his government of supporting Israel and failing to take stronger action over Gaza. pic.twitter.com/uVUwHtIEp6 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 21, 2026

The demonstrator continued to criticise Luxon, calling him “a disgrace” and accusing the New Zealand government of having “blood on your hands”.

“If this was the 1940s, you would have supported the Nazis,” the protester was also heard telling the Prime Minister.

Security personnel intervened during the confrontation and the protesters were removed from the venue.

The incident comes amid growing pressure on the New Zealand government over its position on the Gaza war. Pro-Palestine activists have repeatedly called on Wellington to take stronger action against Israel, including imposing sanctions.

New Zealand has called for the protection of civilians and increased humanitarian assistance for Gaza, while Luxon’s government has faced criticism from activists who want Wellington to adopt a tougher position towards Israel.