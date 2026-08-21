You’re supporting Gaza genocide: Protester confronts NZ PM Luxon

Video shows the protester accusing Luxon of failing to impose sanctions on Israel.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Protester confronts NZ PM Luxon during a political event with a crowd present.
Protester confronts New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon during a Christchurch meeting. Photo: Screengrab

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was confronted by a pro-Palestine protester during a public meeting in Christchurch on Wednesday, August 19, with the demonstrator accusing his government of supporting Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Video footage circulating on social media showed protesters confronting Luxon during the meeting and accusing his government of supporting Israel.

“You’re supporting the Gaza genocide. You should have sanctioned Israel, but instead you supported it,” one protester was heard saying.

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The protester then accused Israel of killing and starving Palestinian children, while criticising New Zealand’s position towards Israel.

“They killed 20,000 children, and you gave Israel money. They starved the children of Gaza, and you gave Israel money,” the protester said.

Watch the video here

The demonstrator continued to criticise Luxon, calling him “a disgrace” and accusing the New Zealand government of having “blood on your hands”.

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“If this was the 1940s, you would have supported the Nazis,” the protester was also heard telling the Prime Minister.

Security personnel intervened during the confrontation and the protesters were removed from the venue.

The incident comes amid growing pressure on the New Zealand government over its position on the Gaza war. Pro-Palestine activists have repeatedly called on Wellington to take stronger action against Israel, including imposing sanctions.

New Zealand has called for the protection of civilians and increased humanitarian assistance for Gaza, while Luxon’s government has faced criticism from activists who want Wellington to adopt a tougher position towards Israel.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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