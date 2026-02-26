Youth alleges harassment for not giving way to MLA convoy in Telangana’s Jagtial

Hyderabad: A controversy emerged in Jagtial district in Telangana after a man was allegedly harassed for not giving way to an MLA’s convoy.

According to the details of the incident that have emerged, the youth from Karimnagar was travelling in a Tata Ace vehicle along with labourers after completing work near the Jagtial substation area.

Jagtial: Youth alleges harassment over not giving way to MLA convoy



Tension prevailed in Telangana's Jagtial district after a young man alleged that police harassed him for not giving way to an MLA's convoy. The youth, a Karimnagar resident, said he was returning with labourers

As the MLA’s convoy approached from behind, he reportedly delayed giving way due to the road being narrow. The MLA allegedly photographed the vehicle and lodged a complaint with the police.

The man alleged that police summoned him to the station and seized his vehicle. The man later claimed he was warned that his vehicle would be released only after he approached the MLA.

However, SHO Jagtial Town rejected the allegations and said that no such incident occurred.