Youth alleges harassment for not giving way to MLA convoy in Telangana’s Jagtial

Police summoned the youth to the station and seized his vehicle after the MLA filed a complaint.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2026 11:59 am IST|   Updated: 26th February 2026 2:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: A controversy emerged in Jagtial district in Telangana after a man was allegedly harassed for not giving way to an MLA’s convoy.

According to the details of the incident that have emerged, the youth from Karimnagar was travelling in a Tata Ace vehicle along with labourers after completing work near the Jagtial substation area.

As the MLA’s convoy approached from behind, he reportedly delayed giving way due to the road being narrow. The MLA allegedly photographed the vehicle and lodged a complaint with the police.

The man alleged that police summoned him to the station and seized his vehicle. The man later claimed he was warned that his vehicle would be released only after he approached the MLA.

However, SHO Jagtial Town rejected the allegations and said that no such incident occurred.

