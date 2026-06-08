Youth confessed to sabotage plans directed by Pakistan-based handler

Tumakuru: Police have arrested two men from Tumakuru and Davanagere districts for allegedly maintaining contact with a Pakistan-based suspect and conspiring to recruit and radicalise youths through social media platforms, officials said.

The arrests were made following inputs from central intelligence agencies, which alerted local authorities about suspicious online activities and possible anti-national plans being discussed through digital channels.

According to investigators, the Pakistan-based individual, identified as Rana, allegedly established contact with one of the accused through Instagram about a month ago. Police claim that the communication initially revolved around religious practices and sermons by religious leaders before gradually shifting towards extremist and radical content.

During the investigation, authorities reportedly recovered a mobile number bearing a Pakistan country code from the phone of one of the accused, identified as Allabaksh. Investigators said the number had been saved under the name “Rana bhi bhi” in his contact list.

Police sources said a review of online chats between the accused and the Pakistan-based suspect revealed conversations that are now being examined as part of the investigation. Authorities allege that the suspect attempted to influence and radicalise the accused by encouraging them to work for a particular cause and recruit others.

Investigators claim that messages recovered from the chats show discussions about carrying out tasks on behalf of the suspect and working together to mobilise like-minded individuals. The contents of the conversations are being verified as part of the ongoing probe.

According to police, the suspect allegedly instructed the accused to identify and prepare a larger group of individuals for future activities. Investigators claim that offers of financial assistance were also discussed during these exchanges.

The probe further revealed that when Allabaksh allegedly inquired whether the Pakistan-based suspect had contacts elsewhere in India, he was introduced to another individual identified as Jameer Khan. Police believe the two accused subsequently came into contact and allegedly discussed activities that raised security concerns.

Before any alleged plans could materialise, central intelligence agencies reportedly detected the communications and shared information with Karnataka Police. Acting on these inputs, Tumakuru city police launched a joint operation and detained the two suspects.

The accused are currently being interrogated, and investigators are examining electronic devices, chat records, and financial transactions to determine the extent of the alleged network and whether additional individuals were involved.

Police officials have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests as the investigation progresses. Security agencies are also working to establish whether the alleged online contacts were part of a broader attempt to create support networks or sleeper cells within the country.

Authorities said the investigation remains at a crucial stage, and more details are expected to emerge following the ongoing interrogation and forensic examination of digital evidence.