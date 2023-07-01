Youth Congress holds candlelight march to pay tribute to those killed in Manipur

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a candlelight march here on Saturday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Lashing out at the Centre, IYC national president Srinivas BV alleged that the prime minister “hasn’t issued a statement even as several people lost their lives” in the clashes.

“It has been more than 50 days since Manipur violence. Hundreds of people have been killed, thousands have been displaced, but the prime minister did not break his silence and didn’t even appeal for peace,” Srinivas alleged.

Also Read Manipur situation will improve within 10 days: Assam CM

The IYC, the youth wing of the Congress, has urged the Centre to seize arms from all militant groups in Manipur, replace the state’s chief minister and enhance the relief package for the affected people.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.