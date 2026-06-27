Youth dies by suicide over relationship troubles in Hyderabad

Kumar had grown increasingly distressed after suspecting that the woman intended to leave him for someone else.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Rope hanging against a bright blue wooden wall, symbolising a distressing scene.

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man died by suicide at a hostel in KPHB Colony here on Friday, the police said.

The deceased, Satish Kumar, had been residing at the hostel after enrolling at a local training institute for job placement. Police said Kumar had been in a relationship with a woman and the two had been living together.

In the days before the incident, he had grown increasingly distressed after suspecting that the woman intended to leave him for someone else. Kumar then hung himself in his hostel room.

Subhan Bakery

Police rushed to the hostel after being alerted and shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem examination. A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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