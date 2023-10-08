Youth hurls detonator on Andhra MLA’s convoy

According to police, Shankar Narayana was visiting the area to participate in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th October 2023 7:59 pm IST

Anantapur: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Penukonda and former minister M. Shankar Narayana escaped unhurt when a youth hurled a detonator on his convoy in Andhra Pradesh’s in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The incident occurred Gaddam Thanda area.

According to police, Shankar Narayana was visiting the area to participate in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Andhra CM Reddy pays courtesy visit to Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

He, along with other YSRCP leaders, had alighted from the vehicles in the convoy and were walking when the youth hurled a detonator at the MLA’s car.

However, it fell into the bushes. The MLA and his supporters were relieved as the detonator did not explode.

They caught hold of the youth and handed him over to police. The Gorantla police arrested the youth and seized the detonator, which had wires attached to it. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th October 2023 7:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button