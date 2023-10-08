Youth hurls detonator on Andhra MLA’s convoy

Anantapur: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Penukonda and former minister M. Shankar Narayana escaped unhurt when a youth hurled a detonator on his convoy in Andhra Pradesh’s in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday.

The incident occurred Gaddam Thanda area.

According to police, Shankar Narayana was visiting the area to participate in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme.

He, along with other YSRCP leaders, had alighted from the vehicles in the convoy and were walking when the youth hurled a detonator at the MLA’s car.

However, it fell into the bushes. The MLA and his supporters were relieved as the detonator did not explode.

They caught hold of the youth and handed him over to police. The Gorantla police arrested the youth and seized the detonator, which had wires attached to it. Police registered a case and took up investigation.