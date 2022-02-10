Youth kidnapped for cryptocurrency in Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A youth was kidnapped by two of his friends here after he jokingly claimed to be in possession of cryptocurrency, police said on Thursday.

B.A Final year student Hiren Sharma was abducted by his friends.

On February 6, his friend Ayush called him to his room. On reaching there, he was taken to Phalodi in a car and then to Jaisalmer by his friend and other youths. He was asked for details of cryptocurrency at knifepoint.

They went to the extent of stripping him. When he denied having cryptocurrency, the youths threatened to kill him and demanded a ransom of Rs five lakh.

Hiren showed them his account details to convince them that he had no money.

Later, on February 7, the accused took him back to Jodhpur and left him near circuit house and fled.

The victim then reached Udaymandir police station and filed a case. The incident is being thoroughly investigated.

Police have detained Ayush and other friends and investigations are on.