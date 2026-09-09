Youth killed after vehicle hits bike in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

The deceased was identified as Maraboina Vinay, a resident of Veluvarthi village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

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Hyderabad: A 25-year-old was killed in a road crash after an unidentified vehicle struck him near Inamguda Bridge in Abdullapurmet Mandal on Wednesday, September 9.

The deceased was identified as Maraboina Vinay, a resident of Veluvarthi village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district’s Valigonda mandal, police said. Early Wednesday, while Vinay was on his way from Abdullapurmet to Bata Singaram on his bike, an unidentified vehicle hit him.

The collision occurred near Inamguda Bridge. Vinay sustained fatal head injuries and passed away on the spot due to extensive bleeding.

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Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Circle Inspector Ashok Reddy said that efforts to trace the vehicle involved are currently underway.

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