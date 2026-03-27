Youth points arrow at mosque during Ramnavami procession in Maharashtra

Ahilyanagar: Videos of a youth pointing an arrow at a mosque during a Ramnavami procession in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar surfaced on Friday, March 27, triggering sharp criticism and calls for action.

The footage, shot during the procession on March 27, shows a man wearing a saffron scarf smiling as he releases a symbolic arrow in the direction of a neighbouring mosque, to loud cheers from the crowd around him.

Those identified in the videos include Vishal, Piyush Manocha, Akash Atul, Sonu Dhadade and Swapnil Anil.

During a Ram Navami procession in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, a youth was seen pointing an arrow at a mosque in a symbolic manner as he received loud cheers from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/t4jAZLveHT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 27, 2026

The incident drew swift backlash, with critics questioning both the decision to route the procession past a mosque and the act of pointing an arrow at a place of worship, which many described as a deliberate attempt to hurt religious sentiments.

As of Friday evening, authorities had not responded publicly. Police did not respond to Siasat.com‘s requests for comment either.