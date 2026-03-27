Youth points arrow at mosque during Ramnavami procession in Maharashtra

As of now, there has been no official response from authorities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th March 2026 3:32 pm IST
Main points arrow at a mosque
Main points arrow at a mosque in Maharashtra during Ram Navami (Source: X)

Ahilyanagar: Videos of a youth pointing an arrow at a mosque during a Ramnavami procession in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar surfaced on Friday, March 27, triggering sharp criticism and calls for action.

The footage, shot during the procession on March 27, shows a man wearing a saffron scarf smiling as he releases a symbolic arrow in the direction of a neighbouring mosque, to loud cheers from the crowd around him.

Those identified in the videos include Vishal, Piyush Manocha, Akash Atul, Sonu Dhadade and Swapnil Anil.

Subhan Haleem

The incident drew swift backlash, with critics questioning both the decision to route the procession past a mosque and the act of pointing an arrow at a place of worship, which many described as a deliberate attempt to hurt religious sentiments.

As of Friday evening, authorities had not responded publicly. Police did not respond to Siasat.com‘s requests for comment either.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th March 2026 3:32 pm IST

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