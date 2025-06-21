Youth protest at Dharna Chowk demanding notifications for jobs

Hyderabad: A massive protest was held at Dharna Chowk, on Friday, June 20, with unemployed youngsters calling for the release of government job notifications and criticising the government for failing to fulfill their election promises.

Speaking to the media, one of the students said, “Our parents are asking us to return home, as our coaching has ended and there are no job notifications being issued. By staying here, we will have to pay the hostel fee,” said one student from Huzurabad adding that people were getting age barred and losing eligibility due to the delay in notifications.

Just 18 Months In, Revanth Reddy’s Congress Govt Faces Student Rage



Massive protests erupted at Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk as students and job aspirants slammed the Congress government for failing to deliver on its election promises.



The protesters accused the Revanth Reddy-led… pic.twitter.com/81B2SPmGFH — SCRIBE NOW (@TheScribeNow) June 20, 2025

One man from chief minister Revanth Reddy’s constituency, Kondangal, who was present at the protest said, “Our entire family voted for Revanth Reddy…the government is saying that it has filled 2 lakh jobs but there are 5 lakh unemployed youth. Our younger brothers are doing small jobs back home and surviving. We have been waiting for job notifications. It has been a year since I have gone home,” he said.

When asked about how he felt about the change promised by the Congress before coming into power, he said that he doesn’t want Congress rule again and wanted to punish himself for voting Congress to power.

The protesting youth also accused the present government of taking credit for jobs that were already notified by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, “Revanth Reddy brought Rahul Gandhi to Ashok Nagar, where Gandhi promised filling 2 lakh vacancies in a year. Priyanka Gandhi released the Youth Declaration. But they only filled the positions for which notifications were issued in the previous government,” one man from Nalgonda presently living in Krishna Nagar said.

“Revanth Reddy said job calendar will be issued. It was issued, and then Bhatti Vikramarka said it will be revised after the SC sub-classification is completed. What happened to the promise of 2 lakh jobs,” he questioned.

“Their insensitive remarks on the unemployed youth protests are hurting us. The protesters came from across the state, but police is preventing them from reaching Dharna Chowk. They are being instructed at metro stations and bus stands. Cases at being filed against them and preventive arrests are happening . Mr CM, release the revised job calendar immediately. If not, don’t forget that in 2018 you were defeated in Kodangal. After two years we will send you home,” he further warned the chief minister.