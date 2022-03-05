Youth who set himself ablaze in J&K’s Ganderbal dies

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 5th March 2022 10:46 pm IST
IANS

Srinagar: A youth who recently set himself ablaze during the demolition of his illegally constructed shopping complex in J&K’s Ganderbal district succumbed to his burn injuries on Saturday.

The police said that Amir Ahmad Shah of Haran village in Ganderbal district had set himself ablaze during a demolition drive to raze the family’s illegally constructed shopping complex on February 22.

“He was admitted to the hospital with 40 per cent burn injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday,” the police said.

MS Education Academy

Authorities have ordered a magisterial probe into the youth’s death, and the additional district development commissioner of Ganderbal has been assigned the duty to conduct the probe.

Meanwhile, the Tehsildar and SHO who supervised the demolition drive have already been shifted from their place of posting.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button