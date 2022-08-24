YouTube channel of Congress deleted, probe on

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said its YouTube channel has been deleted and it is investigating whether a technical glitch or sabotage had caused this.
“Our YouTube channel – ‘Indian National Congress’ has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.
“We are investigating what caused this – a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media,” it said.
