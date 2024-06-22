Youtube takes down Sudarshan News’ video for communalising Mumbai rape case

YouTube has taken down a video published by Sudarshan News that communalised a rape case of a Mumbai woman, citing violating its policy on “harassment and cyberbullying.”

The video published by Sudarshan News, a right-wing portal, on April 29, was part of a larger report on the case. The video was widely shared on social media which instilled communal rhetoric among people.

The now-deleted video showed an alleged rape victim in Mumbai. In the video, the woman is heard speaking about her ordeal and Suresh Chavhanke, the editor of Sudarshan News, is seen provocatively commentating on the incident.

The video was taken down by YouTube after it was reported by the viewers.

Additionally, the platform also took action to block advertisements from several videos on the Sudarshan News channel for violating the platform’s advertiser-friendly guidelines.

Chavhanke is known for his far-right Hindutva ideology and his penchant for spreading misinformation and propaganda against Muslims.

Recently, the Sudarshan News channel published another provocative video on YouTube in which Chavhanke is seen hosting the show.

The video was published with a thumbnail image in which a morphed depiction of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi is purportedly seen with the caption “Die or be killed-Owasi”.

Photo: Boom Live

Chavhanke’s media career has been marked by numerous hate speeches and controversies, including his arrest in 2017 for allegedly inciting communal hatred through his flagship program, and the Delhi Minorities Commission issuing a notice to his channel in 2018 for a program that claimed a Muslim-dominated region was inhabited by illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.