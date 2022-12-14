YouTube to show estimate process time for uploads

"Starting today, you'll see time estimates for how long it'll take to finish processing your uploads across different video quality levels (SD, HD, & 4k), so you can decide the right time to hit publish!"

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 14th December 2022 12:58 pm IST
YouTube to show estimate process time for uploads
Representative Image

San Francisco: Video-sharing platform YouTube on Wednesday announced that it will now show an estimated time for how much it will take to process users’ uploads, so that they can decide the right time to publish it.

In an announcement from its ‘TeamYouTube’ account on Twitter, the video-sharing platform wrote, “more info, less guessing”.

“Starting today, you’ll see time estimates for how long it’ll take to finish processing your uploads across different video quality levels (SD, HD, & 4k), so you can decide the right time to hit publish!”

Several users posted their queries.

Also Read
‘There’s nothing to hide’, says Jack Dorsey on Musk’s ‘Twitter files’

When one user asked, “Why can’t I just make it so it publishes when it’s done processing?”, YouTube replied: “The new update can help you strategise when to publish videos on your channel towards your preference.”

Another user said: “This is something we didn’t ask for but really needed.”

Last month, the platform had rolled out a ‘Live Q&A’ feature, a new way to interact with the viewers on live streams.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button