Hyderabad: It’s not just Valentine’s Day that makes February 14th special. It’s also the 21st anniversary of YouTube, with the same special date marking its incredible journey from a humble start to a global powerhouse.

It all began with the iconic 2005 video, “Me at the zoo,” uploaded by co-founder Jawed Karim. Today, YouTube is the leading streaming platform, outpacing its competitors with projections to bring in massive Rs. 5.43 Lakh Crore (60 billion USD) by 2025, leaving Netflix behind with its Rs. 4.08 Lakh Crore (45 billion USD) estimate as per 2025.

The Google Acquisition: A Game-Changer in 2006

In November 2006, Google recognised YouTube’s potential and acquired it for Rs. 14,942 Crore (1.65 billion USD). At the time, YouTube was still a small startup with fewer than 70 employees and no profit. Fast forward to today, and Google’s acquisition is viewed as one of the smartest in tech history. YouTube’s evolution, from a simple video-sharing platform to a content empire, has reshaped the digital world.

Creators Thrive on YouTube: A Hub for Talent

Along with impressive financial growth, YouTube has also become a hub for creators, with more than 69,000 channels reaching 1 million subscribers, and 74 channels surpassing 50 million subscribers. It’s a space where creators are celebrated with Diamond Creator Awards, and channels like MrBeast have become household names.

The Future of YouTube

Looking back, YouTube’s 21st birthday is a testament to its unstoppable rise and its ongoing impact on entertainment, education, and even business. It’s incredible to think that YouTube was just a small idea, and now, it’s the biggest player in streaming, shaping the future of content. From the first video in 2005 to the 60 billion USD projections for 2025, YouTube continues to inspire millions worldwide.