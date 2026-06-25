YouTuber Purav Jha makes a parody video in support of Khan Sir

Hyderabad: YouTuber Purav Jha has once again entered a serious national debate through comedy, and this time, his target is the controversy around Khan Sir, also known as Faisal Khan, the NEET paper leak issue and the heated online teacher debate.

In his latest parody video, Purav plays a Khan Sir inspired character who gets caught in a fictional jail and newsroom style setup. What begins as a funny mimicry soon turns into a sharp satire on how serious issues often get lost in loud debates, personal attacks and prime time drama.

The female reporter character in the video appears to be inspired by the recent row involving journalist Anjana Om Kashyap, after remarks linked to online teachers being called “do kaudi ke” went viral. In the parody, the reporter repeatedly calls him Faizal Khan, while the teacher character keeps correcting her with one line, “Faizal Khan nahi, Khan Sir.”

The video also takes a direct dig at the Rs 2 crore defamation angle. In one scene, the reporter tells the Khan Sir character that a defamation case has been filed against him. He then replies in his usual sarcastic style that’ ‘the price of speaking the truth seems to be Rs 2 crore‘.

Purav’s parody does not stop at mimicry. The video also brings up the larger debate around online educators and their growing influence among students. In one scene, the police officials refuse to hit the Khan Sir character, saying he helped their families with affordable education and healthcare. That moment shifts the tone from comedy to a tribute to the kind of reach some online teachers have built among the masses.

Purva’s satirical take on media priorities and student issues

The sharpest part of the video comes when the Khan Sir character questions why issues like paper leaks, students’ pressure, Manipur, food adulteration and press freedom do not get the same attention as personal debates. Through comedy, Purav shows how the real issue can sometimes get buried under noise.

The parody also takes a swipe at the habit of comparing India only with Pakistan instead of aiming higher. In one scene, the character says that comparing yourself with a weaker system and feeling proud is not enough, and that the country should compare itself with countries like Germany and Japan.

By the end, the video becomes more than a Khan Sir spoof. It touches on debates around media priorities, education, student concerns and the influence of online educators. Through satire and mimicry, Purav Jha presents a perspective that many viewers have interpreted as supportive of Khan Sir amid the ongoing controversy.