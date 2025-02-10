Complaint against YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Rebel Kid and comedian Samay Raina

YouTubers Beer Biceps, aka Ranveer Allahbadia, ‘Rebel Kid’ aka Apoorva Mukhija and comedian Samay Raina were booked in Mumbai over the alleged use of abusive language on the show India’s Got Latent.

Allahbadia, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram and boasts over one crore followers on YouTube, has hosted high-profile guests like actress Priyanka Chopra, singer Karan Aujla, and ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath, is now facing huge backlash for his comments made on Raina’s show.

The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai police commissioner and Maharashtra Women’s Commission. The organisers of the show have also been booked along with the content creators, news agency ANI reported.

During a recent episode, which featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija (known as The Rebel Kid), Allahbadia posed a highly controversial question to a contestant:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The remarks from the content creators on the show have gone viral and causing a stir. While some viewed the show as a light-hearted comedy, others criticised the creators for their controversial jokes, ultimately leading to legal trouble.

Complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia, others

The complaint calls for an FIR for “the serious crime of earning money under the guise of popularity through the online portal India’s Got Latent by Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva, and other co-accused, deliberately laughing and using obscene words regarding private parts of women, making obscene comments, and hurting their dignity.”

The complainant termed one of the incidents as “very sensitive” and accused the show’s organisers and judges of committing a “criminal act by deliberately broadcasting content that degrades women’s dignity with the aim of gaining popularity and earning money through YouTube.”

The letter further alleged that the show spreads “obscene thoughts in the minds of minors.”

The complaint calls for an immediate FIR against the show’s organisers and a crackdown on similar controversial content. Many social media users joined the outrage, demanding the cancellation of India’s Got Latent and a boycott of both Raina and Allahbadia.

Soon after the controversy erupted, hashtags like #RanveerAllahbadia, #SamayRaina, and #Boycott began trending on X.

Raina’s show is well-known among Gen-Z for its dark humour. However, “lewd comments” made by Allahbadia shocked both the audience and the other judges present.

Some users called on Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take action against the show, while others expressed disappointment over Raina’s recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam, and Kamiya Jani. A user remarked: “Amitabh Bachchan should be ashamed of bringing such faces to KBC.”

This is not the first time India’s Got Latent has courted controversy. Just last week, a case was reportedly filed against a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh over remarks related to dog meat.

CM Fadavis reacts

On the controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on a show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others.”

“In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them,” he added.

VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) speaking on the outrage over conversation of YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia on Samay Raina's podcast says, "I have also come to know about it, I have not seen it. The talks were derogatory. Freedom of speech is there, but the… pic.twitter.com/EHW5G4pJ1M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2025

