Uncertainty prevails over last date of Numaish in Hyderabad

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th February 2025 11:23 am IST
Numaish glimpse (Image Source: X)

Hyderabad: This year, Numaish in Hyderabad began on January 3 instead of January 1, however, uncertainty prevails over the last date.

Traders’ stand

The annual exhibition which was originally scheduled to begin on January 1 was delayed due to a seven-day national mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Now, the traders are of the view that either the exhibition society should extend the last date of Numaish in Hyderabad or give a discount on the rent of the stalls.

They said that footfall was also low this year compared to the last exhibition.

Will last date of Numaish in Hyderabad be extended?

Speaking to Siasat.com, the secretary of the society, B. Surender Reddy, said that the last date of the exhibition which is usually February 15 may be extended to February 17.

When told that the website of the exhibition society already mentioned February 17 as the last date, he said that the objection is being raised by the Hyderabad police commissioner.

It remains to be seen whether the last date of Numaish in Hyderabad will be February 15 or 17. Most probably, it is likely to be February 17. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Impact of e-commerce on Hyderabad’s Numaish

Thanks to the boom in e-commerce, purchasing anything from anywhere has become a matter of fingertips.

Although the secretary clearly dismissed the impact of the e-commerce boom on the exhibition, the fall in footfall this year hints that there was an impact.

As per the secretary, so far, around 16 lakh visitors have come to the exhibition, and the highest daily footfall this year was 84 thousand.

