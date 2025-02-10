Video: Major fire breaks out at Hyderabad’s Devan Devdi market

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Devan Devdi market in Hyderabad after a major fire broke out on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at Madina and Abbas Towers, a commercial complex housing around 200 shops.

Fire spreads rapidly at Hyderabad’s Devan Devdi market

The fire which started in a shop on the fourth floor quickly spread to adjacent shops and also impacted a shop on the third floor.

Following the incident, authorities deployed 15 fire tenders from various fire stations across Hyderabad to bring the situation under control.

The blaze was further fueled by the presence of highly combustible materials such as clothing, bed sheets, and carpets.

To tackle the fire at Hyderabad’s Devan Devdi market, firefighters climbed adjacent structures and pumped water onto the affected areas.

No casualties reported

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, heavy losses are anticipated as several shops have been severely damaged.

Following the incident, local public representatives visited the site to assess the situation and support the affected traders.

In the current month, many fire accidents occurred in Hyderabad. Some of them were reported at a residential building near Kishan Bagh, a retail store in Shilparamam, and a plastic company in Katedhan.