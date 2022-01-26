YouTube’s head of gaming leaves to join Polygon Studios

In December 2021, Polygon Studios announced it is funding gaming firm GameOn with a $100 million investment toward future Web3-related projects.

Published: 26th January 2022
Gaming head of YouTube, Ryan Wyatt

San Francisco: YouTube’s head of gaming, Ryan Wyatt, has announced that he is leaving YouTube and Google for blockchain company Polygon Studios.

Wyatt will be focused on leading Polygon’s non-tech-related efforts.

Despite YouTube’s own growing interest in blockchain and NFTs, Wyatt says it’s time for a new venture. “I came to YouTube almost eight years ago to help give gamers a voice and represent the gamer’s needs every day,” Wyatt wrote on Twitter.

“In my role at Polygon Studios, I will be focused on growing the developer ecosystem through investment, marketing, and developer support and bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. I will be leading the Polygon Studios organization across Gaming, Entertainment, Fashion, News, Sports, and more.”

Wyatt was at YouTube for over seven years, and oversaw its push into game streaming and the high-profile poaching of Twitch streamers such as Valkyrae, DrLupo, and TimTheTatman.

