In a city known for its history, food, and heritage, there’s one spot that brings out pure childlike joy, the Sudha Cars Museum. Located in Bahadurpura, this museum isn’t about luxury vehicles or speed. Instead, it proudly showcases cars shaped like everyday objects: a burger, a camera, lipstick, and even a cricket bat.

This one-of-a-kind museum is the creation of Mr.Kanyaboyina Sudhakar, a car enthusiast with an artistic twist. It’s not just a museum, it’s a playground of ideas and it’s right here in Hyderabad.

Location & How to reach

Located near Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura, about 7 km from Charminar, the museum is easily accessible by auto, cab, or TSRTC buses to the zoo. Ample parking is available for those driving.

Location : 19-5-15/1/D, Bahadurpura, Hyderabad, Telangana 500064.

Timings & Entry Fee (Sudha Car Museum)

Open daily: 9:30 AM – 6:30 PM

Entry: Adults – Rs150

Children – Rs.120

Foreigners – Rs.500

Guiding Charges : Rs.300

Camera (optional): Rs.100–Rs.150

A quirky, house-shaped ticket counter greets visitors, with fun elements like car-part slides and rocking seats inside.

How It All Began

Mr. K. Sudhakar built his first car at 14 as a hobby. Inspired by a Volkswagen Ad in the US, he ventured into crafting portable cars resembling everyday items.

Choosing creativity over convention, he began crafting handmade cars from scrap, each with a quirky twist. In 2010, he opened the museum to share his imaginative creations. Each creation costs around Rs.85,000–Rs.1.5 lakh to build (not for sale). His goal is to spark joy and curiosity by blending engineering with fun.

What’s Inside?

The museum displays over 100 themed vehicles, all in working condition. Some highlights:

Toilet Car

Burger Car

Lipstick, Bag, Stilettos (Women’s Day Special)

Shiva Lingam Motorcycle

A car shaped like a pen, pencil, and desktop computer (Children’s Day)

Condom Shaped Bike (Awareness on World AIDS day)

Corona Virus Shaped Car (To spread awareness about Corona Virus)

Also on display are uniquely modified vehicles like a three-wheeled auto turned into a van, a Maruti van transformed into a tram, and tandem bicycles for up to six riders. Visitors can also see motorcycles with quirky sidecars, miniature traffic cars for kids, vintage bikes, and vibrant bicycles, each one a fun conversation starter.

His latest creation

A mobile replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, built over two years by a 21-member team including 10 Muslim artisans, was displayed at Numaish from January 20 to February 15. Built on a Matador chassis with fiberglass, lighting, and sound, it now travels to villages, spreading the essence of Ayodhya and unity through craftsmanship.

Awards & Fame

Experience over 250 mind-blowing creations, including the “World’s Largest Stationery Art Car” and the “Towering Guinness World Record-holding tricycle” (41.7 inches and weighing 3 tons.) all brought to you by a two-time Guinness World Record champion who also has his name in the Limca Book Of Records. His museum has been featured on famous show like “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” & other TV shows, travel blogs, and even international documentaries. Today, it’s a top family attraction in Hyderabad.

Whether you’re a curious kid or a grown-up who loves art and quirk, this museum promises smiles at every corner. It’s fun, educational, and full of surprises. A perfect weekend stop you can plan next.