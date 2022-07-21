YS Jagan reviews Andhra Pradesh’s progress in terms of SDGs

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took a stalk of the state’s progress in terms of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The chief minister highlighted the significance of the welfare schemes implemented across AP in helping achieve the SDGs. He further said that the government has got a chance to compete with the bigger states at the national level.

Jagan further said that the welfare schemes are being provided in a saturation mode, transparently through DBT duly following the welfare calendar. He ordered district collectors to take responsibility for monitoring the SDG report and told the HODs to supervise it, as a continuous process. He further said that the collector must monitor the report on a monthly basis.

Also Read People of Andhra Pradesh have more patience than Sri Lankans: Naidu

“Majority of welfare schemes lsuch as Amma Vodi, Sampoornaposhana, Gorumudda, TMS, SMF were poorly monitored,” said Jagan. He stressed that Standard Operating Procedures related to the SDGs should be adhered to.

The chief minister directed the authorities to keep him informed regarding the implementation of SDGs, stressing on the achievement of 100 percent implementation. He further stressed on the need to strengthen the education system through the establishment of IT Hub in Visakhapatnam with all modern amenities and asked them to prepare an action plan.