Procure paddy from farmers: YS Sharmila to KCR

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder-president YS Sharmila today demanded that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao purchase the paddy cultivated by the farmers. She asked KCR why he wrote a letter to the Central Government stating that he would not supply parboiled rice to it?

She wondered who gave power to KCR to sign the letter on behalf of the farmers of the State. Referring to the protest programs being held by the CM, she termed them shameful acts and added that the sign of the CM on the agreement of the Central government had become a curse to the farmers.

She made these remarks while addressing a gathering at Pocharam village of Palair Assembly constituency of Khammam district. The padayatra of Sharmila entered the 47th day. She also held a dharna along with the farmers on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila said the farmers were facing a lot of problems due to the reluctant attitude of the CM. She alleged that the CM was creating more problems for the farmers and added that the farmers were suffering a lot due to the attitude of KCR. She said the farmers were not getting any kind of benefits like crop loan waiver and free fertilizers. She alleged that KCR was responsible for the reduction in the area under paddy sowing in the State.

Alleging that KCR was responsible for the reduction in the area of production, she wondered whether the CM was not aware of the parboiled rice. She made it clear that the Centre was reluctant to procure the paddy on the basis of the letter written by KCR. She demanded that the Chief Minister provide a bonus to the farmers. She said the people were happy during former CM Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule.