YS Sharmila meets Chandrababu to invite him for son’s wedding

Hyderabad: Congress leader Y. S. Sharmila on Saturday called on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu at his residence here and invited him for her son’s wedding next month.

Sharmila drove to the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s residence in Jubilee Hills here and extended the invitation.

Her son Y. S. Raja Reddy is scheduled to tie the knot with his girlfriend Atluri Priya on February 17.

After the meeting, Sharmila told media persons that she invited Chandrababu Naidu and his family members and he accepted the invitation.

Sharmila, daughter of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, said Naidu recalled his relationship with her father.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, advised mediapersons not to view everything from the political angle.

She mentioned that on Christmas, she sent sweets to not just Naidu and his son Lokesh, but also to BRS leader KTR, Kavitha and Harish Rao.

Sharmila had announced the engagement and wedding of her son on January 1.

The engagement is scheduled on January 18.

Sharmila had kept the first invitation card at her father’s grave in Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on January 2.

The next day she handed an invitation card to her brother in Amaravati.

It was said to be the first meeting between the siblings in four years.

On January 3, Sharmila joined the Congress party at a programme in New Delhi in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

She merged YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the grand old party.

Sharmila had floated YSRTP in 2021 following differences with her brother.

The Congress is yet to give any position to Sharmila but she has expressed her willingness to take up any responsibility including the post of party president in Andhra Pradesh.

While joining the Congress party, Sharmila had stated that making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister was the dream of her late father and she would work towards realising that dream.