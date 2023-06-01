KCR has no right to celebrate Telangana formation, says Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader, YS Sharmila on Thursday said that BRS leader and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has no right to celebrate Telangana Formation Day as he has deceived the state on all fronts.

While paying tributes to the martyrs of the state at Gun Park on the eve of the formation day, she also released a poster on KCR’s failures.

“The posters have been launched by YSRTP to challenge the Telangana CM to accept his atrocities and failures,” she said in a statement.

“Today, on the eve of Telangana Formation Day, while commemorating the tenth year, we yet again demand KCR that he explains to the people of Telangana why he has not kept his word on numerous promises,” she added.

Sharmila also directed 10 questions towards KCR, delving into numerous issues about the state.

Sharmila’s questions to KCR

1. Why did you have to push the state to deep debts to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakh crores?

2. How much wealth did you amass in these ten years at the cost of the state?

3. Why did you not make a Dalit the CM of the state, as promised?

4. Why have you not provided irrigation to 10 million acres of land?

5. Why have you not extended loan waivers to farmers?

6. Where are the promised number of double-bedroom houses?

7. Where is the promised financial aid to Telangana martyrs?

8. Why did you fail to distribute podu lands to tribals?

9. Where are the promised jobs and pensions for the unemployed?

10. Why have you not implemented the grandiose KG to PG scheme even after nine years?

Sharmila has mounted an all-out attack on KCR in recent times.

On Sunday, she called the CM “President of Taliban,” slamming him for his double standards on various issues. Earlier last month, she had released an affidavit drafted for KCR, asking him to ensure proper conduct of TSPSC re-examination.

The YSRTP chief had also met Karnataka Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar in a reported attempt to forge an alliance with the Congress party in the state.