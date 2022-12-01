Telangana: YS Sharmila seeks Governor’s intervention in ‘attack’ on party activists

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila on Thursday sought the intervention of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the recent alleged attack on her party activists during her ongoing ‘padayatra’ and urged the Governor to seek a report from the State government.

Sharmila, who met Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here, along with her party leaders, alleged that the ruling TRS was behind the “attack” on Monday near Warangal.

“For a year and covering 3,500 km across the State, our ‘padayatra’ has been drawing immense response and participation from the people. This sure has not gone well with the TRS government and they have been planning these attacks to lower our morale and keep us away from the people,” Sharmila said in a memorandum submitted to the Governor.

Sharmila, daughter of late former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, claimed that the attack was carried out with sticks and stones and that filthy words were hurled at the YSRTP workers.

She alleged that the police detained and brought her to Hyderabad but the attackers were let off. She further charged that she was obstructed while proceeding to the Chief Minister’s camp office-cum-official residence the next day to show him the bus which was “put on fire”.

She claimed that her car was lifted with a crane though she was still sitting inside.

“Madam, I now see a possible threat to the lives of our committed party workers, and continued attacks on our padayatra. Besides, there will be a spurt in the derogatory rhetoric against us. I, therefore, draw your immediate attention and intervention towards this,” she said.

She urged the Governor to seek a report from the Home Ministry and the office of DGP on the attack. This will help “salvage democracy” in the State, she said. Responding to Sharmila’s criticism against the State government, ruling TRS leaders on Wednesday took exception to the comments allegedly made by her against the Chief Minister and other party leaders.

Some party leaders alleged that BJP was behind her.