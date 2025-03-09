YSRCP calls for protests on March 12 over NDA government’s ‘failures’

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party has called for protests across Andhra Pradesh on March 12 to highlight the NDA state government’s failures in addressing the problems of the youth and students.

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday held a video conference with regional coordinators and district Presidents on the ‘Yuvatha Poru’(youth struggle) programme.

He instructed constituency in-charges to form mandal-level committees and urged peaceful ‘Yuvatha Poru’ protests with student and youth groups, including dharnas at district collectorates and submission of grievance memoranda.

The programme led by YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to pressure the coalition government, accused of deceiving lakhs of students and youth.

The protest coincides with the formation day celebrations of the YSR Congress Party across the state.

Ramakrishna Reddy called for broad participation in the protest to demand addressing the issue of unpaid fee reimbursements and fulfilling other promises.

He criticised the TDP-led coalition government’s policies harming students, unemployed youth, and other sections of people.

The YSRCP leader slammed the government for not releasing Rs 3,900 crore in fee reimbursement dues, and allocating only Rs. 2,600 crore in the budget – a move he called deliberate to limit beneficiaries and exclude poor students.

He noted five quarters of pending dues have led to students being expelled from colleges, undermining the scheme introduced by late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and expanded by Jagan Mohan Reddy to benefit 93 per cent of students. He accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition of trying to dismantle it, as it did in 2014-19.

He further charged the government with betraying youth by ignoring its promise of 20 lakh jobs or a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, requiring Rs 7,200 crore annually, with no budget allocation made.

Ramakrishna Reddy also alleged a plot to privatise 17 government medical colleges started under YSRCP rule, five of which are operational, with the coalition obstructing progress and rejecting additional seats.

He called for grand celebrations of the YSRCP’s formation day on March 12 across villages, with flag-hoisting to showcase public support and boost confidence in the party.

