YSRCP flays Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, BJP for ‘silence’ over beef seizure

Amaravati: YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Thursday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his allied parties for maintaining “complete silence” over the reported seizure of a large quantity of beef in Visakhapatnam.

The YSRCP leader alleged that central agencies had seized around two lakh kg of beef from a cold storage facility in Vizag on October 3, calling this development “deeply disturbing,”. He demanded immediate clarification from the TDP-led government.

“Despite such a huge seizure, Naidu has not uttered a single word. Why is the government silent when such brutal slaughter of cows is happening?” asked Rambabu, addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli.

He further claimed that the cold storage belonged to TDP leader Subrahmanya Gupta.

Rambabu slams BJP leaders, Pawan Kalyan

The opposition leader also accused BJP leaders Daggubati Purandeswari, Sujana Chowdary and others of “hypocrisy”, for not reacting despite their public stance on protecting Hindu sentiments.

“Why is Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who calls himself a ‘Sanatani,’ maintaining silence on this matter?” he questioned.

Rambabu said YSRCP leaders would continue to oppose what he called “political conspiracies” against his party.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.