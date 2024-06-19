YSRCP MP’s daughter ‘runs BMW over asleep man’ on pavement, out on bail

Beeda Madhuri, the daughter of YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao, allegedly ran over a 22-year-old man named S Surya who was sleeping on a pavement in Chennai’s Besant Nagar area.

The incident occurred on Monday night, June 17.

Surya, a painter and resident of a nearby fishing hamlet, reportedly was critically injured due to the incident. Locals immediately moved him to the Government Royapettah Hospital in the city, where he lost his life.

Reports stated that Madhuri fled the scene immediately after the incident, but her friend who was in the car argued with the locals for a while before also leaving.

Madhuri was later arrested by the Chennai police’s Traffic Investigation Wing and charged under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence. However, she was released on station bail the next day.

The police said Madhuri was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

About 50 residents, including friends and relatives of the victim Surya, gathered outside Chennai’s Shastri Nagar police station on Monday night to demand action against the driver, a report by The New Indian Express stated.