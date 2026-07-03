YSRCP seeks one-month extension for Andhra SIR exercise

Amaravati: The YSRCP has appealed to the EC to extend the ongoing SIR of the electoral roll by one month, citing alleged serious lapses in the distribution of enumeration forms and digitisation.

The opposition party claimed that forms were being shown as distributed in official records without actual delivery to voters in several areas, while digitisation remains “uneven” across constituencies, a party press release said late on Thursday, July 2.

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“YSRCP has urged the Chief Electoral Officer to extend the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) schedule by one month, citing serious lapses in Enumeration Form distribution and digitisation,” it said.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party pointed out to alleged severe difficulties in remote, tribal, forest and poorly connected areas, where field verification and digital uploads are being affected.

It requested immediate verification of alleged false reporting, clear directions to District Electoral Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and an extension beyond the July 14 deadline of the SIR to ensure a complete, transparent and constitutionally compliant revision process.

The enumeration period of the SIR of the electoral roll began on June 15 and will continue for until July 14.

This exercise will cover nearly 4.16 crore electors across 28 districts and 175 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Andhra Pradesh.