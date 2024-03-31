YSRCP using deep fake technology for false propaganda, says TDP

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday condemned what it calls attempts by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to spread false propaganda through deep fake technology.

The TDP alleged that the ruling party used deep fake technology and video editing to spread false statements, claiming that TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu said his alliance with the BJP is temporary.

The main opposition party released original and deep fake videos in support of its allegation. It termed this a desperate but failed attempt. The TDP chief, in the original video, mentioned the misuse of technology by YSRCP to spread false news about the TDP.

He claimed that YSRCP released a fake press note in his name stating that the alliance was temporary. Condemning such acts, the former chief minister urged people to be vigilant about such false propaganda and not fall into the trap of the YSRCP.

Fearing defeat in the upcoming elections, the ruling party is resorting to all kinds of efforts to win the polls by spreading false propaganda against the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.