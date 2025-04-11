YSRCP’s ex-MP held for trying to attack TDP member in police custody

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party leader and former MP Gorantla Madhav was arrested by police on Thursday when he allegedly tried to attack Telugu Desam Party worker Chebrolu Kiran after the later was taken into custody by police for abusive remarks against former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Y.S. Bharathi.

When the police were bringing Kiran from Magalagiri to Guntur, Madhav followed the police vehicle and intercepted it. He tried to attack Kiran and threatened to kill him.

Policemen took the former MP into custody for preventing them from discharging their duties.

Earlier, Kiran was arrested by Mangalagiri Rural Police, hours after he was suspended by the TDP.

The police registered a case against Kiran after TDP leaders lodged a complaint and launched a hunt for him. The police tracked him with the help of cell phone tower location and arrested him near Ibrahimpatnam.

Guntur SP Satish Kumar said Kiran would be produced before court on Friday. He said four cases had been booked against Kiran in the past. He was booked for an objectionable post against former minister Vidadala Rajini. A case was also booked against him in Guntur for post on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s son.

Earlier, taking serious note of the inappropriate language used by Kiran against Y.S. Bharathi, the TDP leadership suspended him. The TDP, which is heading the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh, made it clear that it will not tolerate such comments about women.

The TDP leadership also ordered that a police complaint be lodged against Kiran. On a complaint by TDP leaders, police registered a case against him and took up an investigation.

Kiran had made the remarks on a YouTube channel, triggering an outrage on social media.

YSR Congress Party condemned the remarks made by Kiran and demanded his arrest. “Unacceptable and shameful! A TDP member has used abusive language against the family of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu. This goes beyond political hatred — it’s pure obloquy. We demand immediate arrest,” reads a post on YSRCP’s official handle on ‘X’.

YSRCP leaders and supporters of Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned Chebrolu Kiran’s vulgar and hate-filled remarks against Jagan’s family. They demanded immediate action against him.

With his remarks drawing strong condemnation from various quarters, Kiran had also posted a video apologising for his comments.