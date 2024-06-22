YSRCP’s under construction office demolished disregarding HC orders: Jagan

Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh has demolished the under construction central office of his party at Tadepalli in Guntur district, disregarding the High Court orders.

Slamming the state government, Reddy on X said, “Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP’s central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete.”

In its response, the TDP said the under construction YSRCP office at Tadepalli was demolished based on a complaint lodged by a ruling party leader that it was being allegedly built on Irrigation department land.

The complaint was lodged with the commissioners of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) stating that the opposition party office was built illegally on two acres of Irrigation Department land, a TDP release said.

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో రాజకీయ కక్షసాధింపు చర్యలకు దిగిన చంద్రబాబు తన దమనకాండను మరోస్థాయికి తీసుకెళ్లారు. ఒక నియంతలా తాడేపల్లిలో దాదాపు పూర్తికావొచ్చిన @YSRCParty కేంద్ర కార్యాలయాన్ని బుల్డోజర్లతో కూల్చివేయించారు. హైకోర్టు ఆదేశాలనూ బేఖాతరు చేశారు. రాష్ట్రంలో చట్టం, న్యాయం పూర్తిగా… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 22, 2024

Further, the TDP claimed that MTMC had served a seven-day show cause notice to YSRCP on May 20, 2024 seeking an explanation as to why the ‘illegal’ structure (party office) being built should not be demolished.

In a follow-up notice on June 1, the TDP said the civic body said there was neither a response from YSRCP to the show cause notice nor any effort to regularise it and no consent was taken from the Irrigation Department.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had allotted the parcel of land in survey number 202/A1 in Tadepalli, by misusing his power, alleged the ruling party.

According to a YSRCP statement, the under construction office was demolished even though the party had approached the HC on Friday, challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority).

YSRCP pointed to the court directive to halt any demolition activity, which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, and said the civic authorities still went ahead.

The opposition party said the CRDA’s action amounted to contempt of court.

Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that law and justice completely disappeared in the southern state under the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, and added that the demolition indicates how Naidu’s reign in the next five years would be.

The YSRCP chief said his party will not be intimidated by such ‘vendetta politics’.