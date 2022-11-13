YSRTP alleges attack by TRS men on padyatra

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) has alleged that the activists of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) attacked its padyatra in Dharmapuri constituency on Sunday.

YSRTP leaders said the TRS men tried to physically harm the party activists, tore banners, posters and party flags at Katikanapalli.

The participants in the padyatra said the TRS came menacingly towards them and tried to grill and physically abuse some of them and later pounced on the tents and banners.

“They threatened us with dire consequences. But we held our nerves and composure and continued to march on our mission,” they said.

In another related incident, TRS activists created disturbances while Sharmila was addressing the public. They also tried to interrupt the preparations for unveiling of the statue of former chief minister late Dr Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

The unveiling is scheduled for Monday.

Also Read Crucial TRS meeting on Tuesday to gear up for Assembly polls

In her address to the media, Sharmila condemned the misdeeds and the ‘roguish’ behaviour of ‘KCR’s paid henchmen’.

“It is a matter of shame and disgrace that KCR and his colleagues, who are experienced in rowdy behaviour have to deploy these antisocial elements to stop my padayatra and create terror.

“Now, it is clear that the foundation of the TRS government has been severely shaken by our unassailable march, where the 4-crore Telangana people have unfailingly stood by us all through. This autocratic government needs to be thrown out and trampled under public fury,” she said.

Sharmila made it clear that she would not be cowed down or terrorised by these dirty acts and the ruling party owed an explanation to the people of Telangana for targeting a fearless woman, who was fighting for the cause of the state.