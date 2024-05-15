Yumna Zaidi falls from stairs, scary video goes viral

Yumna Zaidi is currently making headlines for her role in new drama Gentleman

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2024 4:09 pm IST
Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)

Islamabad: Yumna Zaidi, one of the most talked about figures in the Pakistani entertainment scene, has left her fans and followers concerned after a video of her fall during the shooting of her latest drama, ‘Gentleman,’ surfaced online. The actress, known for her talent and style, has garnered a global fan base for her remarkable performances.

In the viral video that is going viral online, Yumna can be seen in elegant attire on the set of ‘Gentleman.’ However, the scene takes a terrifying turn as Yumna’s heels get caught on the stairs, causing her to slip and fall.

Soon after the clip went viral, Yumna took to her Instagram and assured her followers that she escaped with minor scratches. “Power of ‘sadqa’. The recent video, which looks so scart, was definitely embarassing but wasn’t painful, I had a mini scratch at the corner of my nail, otherwise I was all ok. Thats why I was able to complete that scene. Thank God.”

Yumna Zaidi’s acting prowess has been showcased in various acclaimed dramas such as ‘Parizaad,’ ‘Ishq E Laa,’ and ‘Pyaar Ke Sadqay.’ However, it was her role in ‘Tere Bin’ that catapulted her to international fame, starring opposite Wahaj Ali. Fans eagerly anticipate her return in the sequel, ‘Tere Bin 2.’

