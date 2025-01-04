Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma getting divorced: Reports

Mumbai: After Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s divorce last year, another high-profile cricketer divorce seems to be on the cards. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are making headlines as rumors of their split gain momentum.

Fans first noticed trouble when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yuzvendra also deleted all their pictures together, while Dhanashree removed “Chahal” from her Instagram name. These actions have fueled speculation about their marriage being in trouble.

According to TOI sources close to the couple confirm that separation is likely. “Divorce is unavoidable, and it’s just a matter of time. While the exact reasons remain private, the couple has decided to part ways,” said a source.

The two tied the knot in December 2020 after their love story blossomed during the COVID-19 lockdown. Yuzvendra approached Dhanashree to learn dance, and their bond quickly turned into a relationship that captured fans’ hearts.

In 2023, hints of trouble surfaced when Yuzvendra shared a cryptic message, “New life loading,” while Dhanashree dropped “Chahal” from her name. Although Yuzvendra dismissed rumors back then, their recent social media actions indicate they may be heading for a split.

While Yuzvendra has remained quiet, Dhanashree is focusing on her career. She appeared in the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and is set to debut in a Telugu movie.