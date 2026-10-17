Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on life after divorce, reveals rehab stay

Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life has often made headlines, but the cricketer is now sharing what he went through away from public view. Speaking about a difficult period following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, he revealed that his drinking became excessive and he sought help at a rehabilitation centre.

During a conversation with former cricketer Aakash Chopra on the Baith & Bol podcast, Chahal opened up about his struggles with alcohol and anxiety, revealing that he spent 26 days in rehab. The conversation also touched on the emotional toll of having his personal life discussed on social media.

“It crossed all limits, so I checked into a rehab centre and stayed there for 26 days,” he said. Chahal explained that recognising the possible consequences for his cricket career pushed him to make a change. He credited the decision with helping him regain emotional balance.

For those unfamiliar, Chahal and dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma married in December 2020. Their marriage ended in divorce in March 2025, after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Chahal also recalled experiencing anxiety and panic attacks during that difficult phase. He said the scrutiny affected him deeply, and he stepped away from some cricket commitments when he did not feel mentally ready to play.

The cricketer said he is now in a better place, with greater control over his emotions and renewed focus on his fitness. After a period when his private struggles became public conversation, Chahal’s focus is on enjoying life again and returning his attention to cricket.