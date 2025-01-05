Yuzvendra Chahal’s cryptic post sparks divorce rumors

Mumbai: Rumors are swirling about Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, parting ways. A recent cryptic Instagram story from Chahal added fuel to the fire. He wrote:

“Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always.”

Fans noticed Chahal has deleted all photos of Dhanashree from his profile, and the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram. Reports suggest they’ve been living apart for months, though neither has confirmed the rumors.

Chahal and Dhanashree’s love story began during the pandemic when he contacted her for dance lessons. Their bond quickly grew, leading to their engagement in August 2020 and a private wedding in December. The couple became social media favorites, sharing fun Reels and heartwarming posts.

This isn’t the first time their relationship has raised eyebrows. In 2023, Dhanashree removed “Chahal” from her Instagram handle, sparking breakup rumors. At the time, Chahal dismissed the gossip, asking fans to avoid spreading unverified news.

While Chahal has wiped their shared moments from social media, Dhanashree has kept photos of them on her account. Neither has issued an official statement, leaving fans to guess.

For now, their future together remains uncertain. Fans are hoping for clarity—or perhaps reconciliation—but only time will tell. Chahal and Dhanashree’s journey has touched millions, making these rumors all the more surprising.